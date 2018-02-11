(left-right) Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison of The Beatles (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Paul McCartney and Heather Mills‘s divorce trial gets under way in London.

2007-Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Peter Frampton and Donald Fagen are among the winners at the 49th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Police reunite to open the show with “Roxanne.”

2005-Brian Wilson is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year. Among those performing his songs at the charity event are Jeff Beck, Earth Wind & Fire, Michael McDonald, Billy Preston, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Neil Young.

1998-Aerosmith postpone the last show of their Nine Lives tour because Steven Tyler has laryngitis.

1983-The Rolling Stones concert movie Let’s Spend the Night Together premieres in New York.

1970-John Lennon plays Britain’s Top of the Pops with The Plastic Ono Band, his first time on the show since 1966. He also pays the fines for 96 people arrested the previous month for protesting a South African rugby team’s appearance in Scotland.

1970-The Magic Christian, a comic film starring Ringo Starr and Peter Sellers, opens in New York City on the same day as its soundtrack album, with Badfinger‘s Paul McCartney-written-and-produced “Come and Get It,” is released.

1969-Janis Joplin starts a memorable four-night engagement at the Fillmore East in New York.

1965-Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire album is certified gold.