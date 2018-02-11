ANNIVERSARIES
2008-Paul McCartney and Heather Mills‘s divorce trial gets under way in London.
2007-Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Peter Frampton and Donald Fagen are among the winners at the 49th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Police reunite to open the show with “Roxanne.”
2005-Brian Wilson is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year. Among those performing his songs at the charity event are Jeff Beck, Earth Wind & Fire, Michael McDonald, Billy Preston, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Neil Young.
1998-Aerosmith postpone the last show of their Nine Lives tour because Steven Tyler has laryngitis.
1983-The Rolling Stones concert movie Let’s Spend the Night Together premieres in New York.
1970-John Lennon plays Britain’s Top of the Pops with The Plastic Ono Band, his first time on the show since 1966. He also pays the fines for 96 people arrested the previous month for protesting a South African rugby team’s appearance in Scotland.
1970-The Magic Christian, a comic film starring Ringo Starr and Peter Sellers, opens in New York City on the same day as its soundtrack album, with Badfinger‘s Paul McCartney-written-and-produced “Come and Get It,” is released.
1969-Janis Joplin starts a memorable four-night engagement at the Fillmore East in New York.
1965-Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire album is certified gold.
1965-Ringo Starr marries Maureen Cox in London. George Harrison, John and Cynthia Lennon attend, but Paul McCartney, who is on vacation in Tunisia, doesn’t.
1964-The Beatles play their first US concert at the Washington Coliseum in the nation’s capital. After the show, they attend a charity masked ball in their honor at the British Embassy, at which one of the “dignitaries” cuts off a lock of Ringo’s hair.
1963-The Beatles record “I Saw Her Standing There,” “Boys,” “Do You Want to Know a Secret,” “There’s a Place,” “Twist and Shout” and other songs for their first British album, Please Please Me, in a long one-day session at EMI’s Abbey Road studios in London.
BIRTHDAYS
Sheryl Crow – 56 years old
The Missouri native, who sang backup for Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton before making a name for herself (complete with nine Grammy awards), at one time was engaged to Lance Armstrong. The part-time actress has lately moved into country music. Born 1962.
Gene Vincent (Eugene Vincent Craddock) – Died in 1971
The black-leather-clad singer, a Virginia native, left a legacy of such hits as “Be-Bop-a-Lu-La” and “Lotta Lovin’.” In 1960, Gene was riding in a taxi with Eddie Cochran to London’s Heathrow Airport when it crashed, killing Eddie and injuring Gene. Plagued by poor health for the next decade, the future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died of a bleeding ulcer on October 12th, 1971 at 36. Born 1935.