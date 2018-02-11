The Rolling Stones: “Let’s Spend The Night Together“

ALBUM: Between The Buttons

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

The Rolling Stones’ concert movie Let’s Spend the Night Together premiered in New York on this day in 1983.

LYRICS:

My, My, My, My Don’t you worry ’bout what’s on your mind (Oh my) I’m in no hurry I can take my time (Oh my) I’m going red and my tongue’s getting tied (tongues’s getting tied) I’m off my head and my mouth’s getting dry. I’m high, But I try, try, try (Oh my) Let’s spend the night together Now I need you more than ever Let’s spend the night together now I feel so strong that I can’t disguise (oh my) Let’s spend the night together But I just can’t apologize (oh no) Let’s spend the night together Don’t hang me up just to let me down (don’t let me down) We could have fun just groovin’ around around and around Let’s spend the night together Now I need you more than ever Let’s spend the night together Let’s spend the night together Now I need you more than ever You know I’m smiling baby You need some guiding baby Now I need you more than ever Let’s spend the night together Let’s spend the night together now This doesn’t happen to me ev’ryday (oh my) Let’s spend the night together No excuses offered anyway (oh my) Let’s spend the night together I’ll satisfy your every need (every need) And I now know you will satisfy me Let’s spend the night together Now I need you more than ever Let’s spend the night together now