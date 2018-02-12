Whether it’s for religious reasons or for tradition, Fish Fry Fridays certainly are a hit in Cleveland. Here’s a quick glance of all the best places in Northeast Ohio where you can find a great place to enjoy cod, shrimp, pierogi, mac & cheese and everything in between.

Union House Bar & Restaurant, Parma: famous fish fry Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent.

St. Dominic Church, Shaker Heights: Mac n cheese, homemade desserts

Brennan’s Fish House, Grand River: Lake Erie perch and walleye

Firehouse Grille and Pub, Willoughby Hills: all you can eat fish fry

Hudson’s Restaurant and Catering, Hudson: lobster mac n chese

Slovenian National Home, St. Clair-Superior: live polka bands play in the background while you enjoy your fish fry meal

St. John Bosco, Parma Heights: traditional family atmosphere with great grub

St. Teresa of Avila, Sheffield Village: drive-thru option for a quick meal to-go

