JACKSON BROWNE ANNOUNCES JUNE 2018 TOUR
SATURDAY JUNE 9
HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK
Jackson will perform in the Midwest with his full band
Cleveland, OH – Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces June 2018 tour dates in in the Midwest with his full band. Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday February 16 at 10 a.m.
Accompanying Jackson on the road in the Midwest are band mates Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (Drums), Shane Fontayne (guitar), Alethea Mills (Vocals), Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Jeff Young (keyboards), and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel).
For more tour details, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com