Filed Under:Jackson Browne

JACKSON BROWNE ANNOUNCES JUNE 2018 TOUR
SATURDAY JUNE 9
HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK
Jackson will perform in the Midwest with his full band

Purchase Tickets Here

Cleveland, OH – Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces June 2018 tour dates in in the Midwest with his full band. Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday February 16 at 10 a.m.
Accompanying Jackson on the road in the Midwest are band mates Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (Drums), Shane Fontayne (guitar), Alethea Mills (Vocals), Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Jeff Young (keyboards), and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel).
For more tour details, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Shop 216
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live