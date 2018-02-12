JACKSON BROWNE ANNOUNCES JUNE 2018 TOUR

SATURDAY JUNE 9

HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK

Jackson will perform in the Midwest with his full band

Cleveland, OH – Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces June 2018 tour dates in in the Midwest with his full band. Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday February 16 at 10 a.m.

Accompanying Jackson on the road in the Midwest are band mates Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (Drums), Shane Fontayne (guitar), Alethea Mills (Vocals), Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Jeff Young (keyboards), and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel).

For more tour details, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com