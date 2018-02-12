By Producer Alanna
Jan 8, 2017; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Jimmy Fallon hosts the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd decided to do a shot-for-shot remake of Go West’s music video for their song “King of Wishful Thinking” off of the Pretty Woman soundtrack. This isn’t the first time they’ve done this, either- a couple of years ago, they recreated a Styx music video that was flawless. Check out their perfect recreation below!

And here is the original song and video for reference.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Shop 216
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live