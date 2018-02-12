Jan 8, 2017; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Jimmy Fallon hosts the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd decided to do a shot-for-shot remake of Go West’s music video for their song “King of Wishful Thinking” off of the Pretty Woman soundtrack. This isn’t the first time they’ve done this, either- a couple of years ago, they recreated a Styx music video that was flawless. Check out their perfect recreation below!

And here is the original song and video for reference.