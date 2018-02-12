9/30/2017 - Robert Plant in the stands before kick off of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Robert Plant won’t reunite with Led Zeppelin, but he sure does sing a lot of their songs in his solo shows, a whopping 33%! He tours with The Sensational Space Shifters, and does most of those songs in the other 67%, but I wonder what songs makes the audience go wilder? Let’s see…

Okay, “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” was written by Anne Bredon, and Zeppelin learned about it through Joan Baez’s version. But that is splitting hairs, I’m counting it.