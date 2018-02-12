Mar 6, 2016; Hollywood, FL, USA; Recording artist Steve Miller of the Steve Miller Band performs at Hard Rock Live. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

This is good news. I have seen Peter Frampton countless times over the last several years and Steve Miller too. They both still have what it takes. Their voices are in shape and they play what they know you want to hear. Check out their schedule and maybe you’ll take a road trip or cross your fingers that they schedule more dates and one of them will be Cleveland.

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton 2018 North American Tour

June 12 – Evansville, IN – The Ford Center

June 14 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 15 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 17 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 20 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

June 22 – Erie, PA -Presque Isle State Park

June 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

June 26 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor

June 27 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

June 29 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 30 – Watertown, NY – Watertown Fairgrounds Arena

July 2 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood

July 3 – Lewiston, NY -Artpark Amphitheatre

July 5 – Bangor, ME -Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 6 – Boston, MA -Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 14 – Mashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods

July 15 – Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center at Parx Casino

July 17 – Alpharetta, GA- Verizon Amphitheatre

July 18 – Columbia, SC -Colonial Life Arena

July 20 -St. Augustine, FL – St. Aug.ine Amphitheatre

July 21 – Hollywood, FL – The Event Center at Hard Rock

July 23 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

July 25 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre (No Peter Frampton)

July 27 – Allen, TX – Allen Event Center

July 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

July 30 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

Aug. 2 – Lincoln, NB – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Aug. 12 – Costa Mesa, CA – OC Fair and Event Center / Pacific Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Aug. 17 -Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Aug. 18 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Aug. 21 – Bend, OR – Edgefield Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 – Troutdale, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 & 26 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle