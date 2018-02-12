This is good news. I have seen Peter Frampton countless times over the last several years and Steve Miller too. They both still have what it takes. Their voices are in shape and they play what they know you want to hear. Check out their schedule and maybe you’ll take a road trip or cross your fingers that they schedule more dates and one of them will be Cleveland.
Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton 2018 North American Tour
June 12 – Evansville, IN – The Ford Center
June 14 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 15 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 17 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 20 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
June 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
June 22 – Erie, PA -Presque Isle State Park
June 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
June 26 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor
June 27 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
June 29 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 30 – Watertown, NY – Watertown Fairgrounds Arena
July 2 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood
July 3 – Lewiston, NY -Artpark Amphitheatre
July 5 – Bangor, ME -Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 6 – Boston, MA -Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 14 – Mashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods
July 15 – Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center at Parx Casino
July 17 – Alpharetta, GA- Verizon Amphitheatre
July 18 – Columbia, SC -Colonial Life Arena
July 20 -St. Augustine, FL – St. Aug.ine Amphitheatre
July 21 – Hollywood, FL – The Event Center at Hard Rock
July 23 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
July 25 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre (No Peter Frampton)
July 27 – Allen, TX – Allen Event Center
July 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
July 30 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
Aug. 2 – Lincoln, NB – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre
Aug. 4 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Aug. 12 – Costa Mesa, CA – OC Fair and Event Center / Pacific Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 17 -Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Aug. 18 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Aug. 20 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Aug. 21 – Bend, OR – Edgefield Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 – Troutdale, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 & 26 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle