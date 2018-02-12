The Kinks: “Lola“

ALBUM: Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: Ray Davies

LYRICS:

I met her in a club down in old Soho Where you drink champagne and it tastes just like cherry-cola C O L A cola She walked up to me and she asked me to dance I asked her her name and in a dark brown voice she said Lola L O L A Lola la-la-la-la Lola Well I’m not the world’s most physical guy But when she squeezed me tight she nearly broke my spine Oh my Lola la-la-la-la Lola Well I’m not dumb but I can’t understand Why she walk like a woman but talk like a man Oh my Lola la-la-la-la Lola la-la-la-la Lola Well we drank champagne and danced all night Under electric candlelight She picked me up and sat me on her knee And said little boy won’t you come home with me Well I’m not the world’s most passionate guy But when I looked in her eyes well I almost fell for my Lola La-la-la-la Lola la-la-la-la Lola Lola la-la-la-la Lola la-la-la-la Lola I pushed her away I walked to the door I fell to the floor I got down on my knees Then I looked at her and she at me Well that’s the way that I want it to stay And I always want it to be that way for my Lola La-la-la-la Lola Girls will be boys and boys will be girls It’s a mixed up muddled up shook up world except for Lola La-la-la-la Lola Well I left home just a week before And I’d never ever kissed a woman before But Lola smiled and took me by the hand And said little boy I’m gonna make you a man Well I’m not the world’s most masculine man But I know what I am and I’m glad I’m a man And so is Lola La-la-la-la Lola la-la-la-la Lola Lola la-la-la-la Lola la-la-la-la Lola