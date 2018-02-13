TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Peter Gabriel celebrates his 68th birthday today (February 13th). Which former bandmate of Gabriel’s in Genesis turned 68 yesterday.
Stumped? Here are a few hints.
- When he answered an ad to audition to replace one of the band’s original members, Gabriel was the one who responded to his query.
- He was still in Genesis after Gabriel left the band following the 1974 double album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.
- He only lasted just two more albums before he, too, left the band.
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2011-Jeff Beck wins three Grammys at the 53rd annual awards show in Los Angeles.
2005-U2 wins three Grammys: Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal and Best Short Form Music Video, all for “Vertigo.” Rod Stewart wins his first-ever Grammy, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, for Stardust: The Great American Songbook Volume Three. Other winners include Bruce Springsteen, Velvet Revolver and Brian Wilson. The Concert for George [Harrison] wins Best Long Form Music Video.
1999-Eric Clapton performs with BB King at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.
1993-Paul McCartney is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
1982-Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant’s gravestone is stolen from an Orange Park, Florida cemetery. The 300-pound stone is found two weeks later in a dry river bed.
1981-At 402 weeks, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of Moon becomes the longest-running rock album in the history of Billboard’s Top 200 album chart. It still lags behind Johnny Mathis’ Greatest Hits (490 weeks) and the original cast recording of My Fair Lady (480).
1975-Jefferson Starship records “Miracles.”
1972-Led Zeppelin cancel a Singapore concert when local officials won’t let them off the plane because of their long hair.
1969-The Doors get a gold record for “Touch Me.”
1967-The Beatles release “Penny Lane” backed with “Strawberry Fields Forever” as a double-A-sided single in the US. “Penny Lane” will reach number-one, while “Strawberry Fields Forever” peaks at number-eight.
1966-The Rolling Stones do “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “As Tears Go By” and “Satisfaction” on The Ed Sullivan Show.
BIRTHDAYS
Tony Butler – 61 years old
The London-born Big Country bassist has also played with The Pretenders, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey. Born 1957.
Ed Gagliardi – Died in 2014
The original Foreigner bassist died of cancer May 11th, 2014 at 62. Born 1952.
Peter Gabriel – 68 years old
Drummer Phil Collins replaced him as singer when he left Genesis in 1975. His solo career hit its commercial peak in 1986 with “Sledgehammer.” Born 1950.
Bill Szymczyk – 75 years old
A-list rock producer Bill Szymczyk has helmed albums by Michael Stanley, the Eagles, The James Gang, Joe Walsh, The Who (Face Dances), B.B. King (including his biggest hit, “The Thrill Is Gone”), J. Geils Band, Bob Seger, Rick Derringer and The Outlaws. Born 1943.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Steve Hackett