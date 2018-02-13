Peter Gabriel performs during the Service of Thanksgiving for Sir Terry Wogan at Westminster Abbey, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Peter Gabriel celebrates his 68th birthday today (February 13th). Which former bandmate of Gabriel’s in Genesis turned 68 yesterday.

Stumped? Here are a few hints. When he answered an ad to audition to replace one of the band’s original members, Gabriel was the one who responded to his query.

He was still in Genesis after Gabriel left the band following the 1974 double album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway .

. He only lasted just two more albums before he, too, left the band.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Jeff Beck wins three Grammys at the 53rd annual awards show in Los Angeles.

2005-U2 wins three Grammys: Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal and Best Short Form Music Video, all for “Vertigo.” Rod Stewart wins his first-ever Grammy, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, for Stardust: The Great American Songbook Volume Three. Other winners include Bruce Springsteen, Velvet Revolver and Brian Wilson. The Concert for George [Harrison] wins Best Long Form Music Video.

1999-Eric Clapton performs with BB King at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.

1993-Paul McCartney is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

1982-Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant’s gravestone is stolen from an Orange Park, Florida cemetery. The 300-pound stone is found two weeks later in a dry river bed.

1981-At 402 weeks, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of Moon becomes the longest-running rock album in the history of Billboard’s Top 200 album chart. It still lags behind Johnny Mathis’ Greatest Hits (490 weeks) and the original cast recording of My Fair Lady (480).

1975-Jefferson Starship records “Miracles.”

1972-Led Zeppelin cancel a Singapore concert when local officials won’t let them off the plane because of their long hair.

1969-The Doors get a gold record for “Touch Me.”

1967-The Beatles release “Penny Lane” backed with “Strawberry Fields Forever” as a double-A-sided single in the US. “Penny Lane” will reach number-one, while “Strawberry Fields Forever” peaks at number-eight.

1966-The Rolling Stones do “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “As Tears Go By” and “Satisfaction” on The Ed Sullivan Show.