By Producer Alanna
Filed Under:boat, Colorado, gulf

Tanner Broadwell and Nikki Walsh are from Colorado and they decided to sell almost everything they have, they bought a 28 foot sailboat, and they were ready to sail the Gulf! But they crashed their boat on a sandbar on their second night out.

But somehow, despite losing most of the belongings they had left (including memorabilia from Nikki’s childhood), being out a sailboat, and trying to figure out how to pay over $6,000 to have their boat pulled from the water, this young couple is still hopeful and their spirits have not been broken.

