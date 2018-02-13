Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

After learning yesterday (Feb. 12) that James Hetfield was set to tackling his debut big-screen acting role, we now have the first photo of the Metallica frontman in character.

“A special day on set of our little Bundy movie starring Zac Efron and Lily Collins,” the movie’s director, Joe Berlinger, said on Instagram about the film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. “Metallica is in the house as James Hetfield plays Officer Bob Hayward in the metal god’s first dramatic role,” adding the hashtag, #cleancut. “Having one of my musical heroes in our film is pretty damn awesome.”

The photo reveals Hetfield in character, clad in a Utah police uniform and indeed sporting close-cropped hair. The image also reveals Efron in the role of the notorious serial killer Bundy.

See the photo below.

Berlinger’s Metallica connection is a strong one: he directed the band’s 2004 documentary, Metallica: Some Kind of Monster.