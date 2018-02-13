Filed Under:Elton John, roger waters, steven tyler
July 13, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Roger Waters performs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Roger Waters was politically charged and angry in an interview where he called Elton John “dopey” and “Queen Mum”, and Steven Tyler “an old lady”! A handful of “F” bombs were directed at Little Steven Van Zandt and Thom Yorke of Radiohead.

Full interview HERE

Somewhere in England David Gilmour is undoubtedly printing off a hard copy of the interview so he has something to give to the next person that asks why he refuses to do a Pink Floyd reunion with Waters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Shop 216
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live