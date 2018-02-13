Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band: “We’ve Got Tonite“

ALBUM: Stranger In Town

YEAR: 1978

WRITER: Bob Seger

LYRICS:

I know it’s late, I know you’re weary I know your plans don’t include me Still here we are, both of us lonely Longing for shelter from all that we see Why should we worry, no one will care girl Look at the stars so far away We’ve got tonight, who needs tomorrow? We’ve got tonight babe Why don’ you stay? Deep in my soul, I’ve been so lonely All of my hopes, fading away I’ve longed for love, like everyone else does I know I’ll keep searching, even after today So there it is girl, I’ve said it all now And here we are babe, what do you say? We’ve got tonight, who needs tomorrow? We’ve got tonight babe Why don’t you stay? I know it’s late, I know you’re weary I know your plans don’t include me Still here we are, both of us lonely Both of us lonely We’ve got tonight, who needs tomorrow? Let’s make it last, let’s find a way Turn out the light, come take my hand now We’ve got tonight babe Why don’t you stay? Why don’t you stay?