TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Original Heart guitarist Roger Fisher celebrates his 68th birthday today (February 14th). When Heart were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2013, who gave their induction speech?

Stumped? Here are a few hints. It was a male rock singer.

He grew up and began his career in the same city as Heart.

He is no longer with us.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Doug Feiger of The Knack — who wrote and sang “My Sharona” about his old girlfriend — dies after a long battle with cancer at 57.

2008-Ringo Starr announces a 10th All Starr Band tour with guest stars Colin Hay, Billy Squier, Hamish Stuart, Edgar Winter, first-timer Gary Wright and drummer Gregg Bissonette. It will begin June 19th in Niagara Falls, Canada.

2001-George Harrison does his first-ever web chat to promote the 30th-anniversary reissue of All Things Must Pass.

2000-KISS announce that their upcoming U-S tour — starting March 11th in Phoenix — will be their farewell, with the final show planned for “somewhere in the U-S in 2001,” according to bassist Gene Simmons. They’re still on the road.

1999-Elton John is a guest voice on a Valentines-themed episode of The Simpsons

1994-Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia weds Deborah Koons 1987-Bon Jovi‘s”Livin’ on a Prayer” hits number-one on the singles charts. 1984-Elton John marries Renate Blauel. 1981-London punk group Generation X breaks up, freeing singer Billy Idol to go solo. 1980-Lou Reed marries Sylvia Morales in New York. 1975-The Patti Smith Group plays its first show at CBGB in New York. 1974-The joint tour by Bob Dylan and The Band ends at the Forum in Los Angeles, a show attended by such celebrities as Carole King, Neil Young, Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Ringo Starr, who calls it “bloody fantastic. The best concert I’ve ever been to.” 1973-An exhausted David Bowie collapses at the end of a Valentine’s Day show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. 1970-The Who tape themselves playing at England’s Leeds University. Six songs are culled and released as the Live at Leeds album, which will later be expanded on a 1995 CD reissue with more material from the show.

BIRTHDAYS

Roger Fisher – 68 years old

The original Heart guitarist left the group in 1980 (after ending a romance with Nancy Wilson) and formed the group Alias. Born 1950.

Vic Briggs – 73 years old

Ex-Animals/ex-Steampacket guitarist. Born 1945.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Chris Cornell









