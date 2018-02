Dire Straits is releasing a complete set of their studio albums in advance of their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum. The 8 LP or 6 CD set is appropriately titled “Studio Albums 1978 – 1991”, and will drop in advance of their April 14th induction.

For my money they could have left out “On Every Street” and called it “Great Straits”!