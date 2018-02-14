We asked our personalities to the let you in on the details of their inaugural lip lock!
Slats
When: He was in 6th grade.
Name: Joan
Where: In the school’s gym after a CYO basketball game. After the gym closed Slats and Joan took the party behind the main stage curtain (where the school Mass was held, by the way).
Bill Louis
When: He was in 8th grade.
Name: Fran, a hot little Italian according to Bill.
Where: While they were walking home from school.
Michael Stanley
When: He was in Jr. High.
Name: Kay
Where: The Wonder Years-esque romance blossomed in a friend’s basement. In Michael’s case, every kiss did begin with Kay.
Paula Balish
When: When she was 12 years old.
Name: Wouldn’t give us the name.
Where: In the Fairfax Elementary woods. She thought it was horrible. Paula said, “He was very sloppy and I think it turned me off so much that i didn’t have another encounter with a boy until I was 18, that was sooooo much better.”