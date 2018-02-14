(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

We asked our personalities to the let you in on the details of their inaugural lip lock!

Slats

When: He was in 6th grade.

Name: Joan

Where: In the school’s gym after a CYO basketball game. After the gym closed Slats and Joan took the party behind the main stage curtain (where the school Mass was held, by the way).

Bill Louis

When: He was in 8th grade.

Name: Fran, a hot little Italian according to Bill.

Where: While they were walking home from school.

RELATED: Michael Stanley’s Favorite MSB/MS Song For Valentine’s Day

Michael Stanley

When: He was in Jr. High.

Name: Kay

Where: The Wonder Years-esque romance blossomed in a friend’s basement. In Michael’s case, every kiss did begin with Kay.

Paula Balish

When: When she was 12 years old.

Name: Wouldn’t give us the name.

Where: In the Fairfax Elementary woods. She thought it was horrible. Paula said, “He was very sloppy and I think it turned me off so much that i didn’t have another encounter with a boy until I was 18, that was sooooo much better.”