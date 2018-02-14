Photo: Brian Zak / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jimmy Page is revealing what’s next for the legacy of Led Zeppelin.

The guitarist dropped all kinds of bombshells during an interview with Planet Rock (via MusicWeek), including news that there is a brand new Led Zeppelin live album slated for release sometime in the future.

“I can’t give the game away, but there’s a recording that’s another multi-track that we’ll release,” Page said. “It’s so different to all the other things that are out there. It’s another view compared to How the West Was Won or The Song Remains the Same. I’m looking forward to people hearing that. There’s a lot of stuff to come out, a number of releases. I’d like to say that they’ll be coming out over the next 10 years. There’s more to come for sure.”

Related: Robert Plant Sings Led Zeppelin Classics on New Live Concert DVD

Page went on to again confirm what fans have feared for years: the chances of the remaining members of Led Zeppelin reconvening for another reunion are slim to none.

“I very much doubt it,” he said. “You’ve just got to face facts. We’ve gone past the tenth anniversary of the 02 [show], where we managed to do one serious concert. That’s the only thing that we’ve done for such a long time, so I very much doubt we’ll do anything else. I really think the time has gone.”

On a more upbeat note, Page did offer praise for the forthcoming Led Zeppelin photo book that’s in the works for release in October of this year.

“I’m really pleased that we’re all doing it collectively, because there are so many other people doing books,” he revealed. “There’s about 10 that I know of that are coming, which is pretty ridiculous! It will be really good to have an authoritative book, where the band are actually contributing to it rather than being ripped off.”