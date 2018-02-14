Michael Stanley Band: “Falling In Love Again“

ALBUM: North Coast

YEAR: 1981

WRITER: Michael Stanley

LYRICS:

I don’t know why I came here tonight I don’t know how this all got started… I’m so tired of not being right– Of being one of the broken-hearted I don’t even know your name But, Darling, just the same… Whoever you are, I’m falling in love again … Falling in love again Whoever you are, I’m falling in love again … Falling in love again… Killing time with a drink or two Or maybe some conversation I had nothing really better to do– Now I’m looking for explanations I’m so tired of love’s sweet lies But they’re not in your eyes…You know, my heart’s been hiding … But you walked in and took it away Now there’s something that I gotta say, Darling… I don’t know why I came here tonight I don’t know how this all got started…