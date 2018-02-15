Feb 14, 2018; Parkland, FL, USA; Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks to news media near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland following a mass shooting at the school. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie stand behind him. Mandatory credit: Xavier Mascarenas/Treasure Coast Newspapers via USA Today Network

Gotta be honest with you, I was dreading a bit coming into work this morning. Worrying about, Ugh, does anyone really wanna re-live or hear more about that high school shooting that happened yesterday in Broward County, Florida? Nothing really positive and uplifting there except for the fact that they had a very good active shooter plan in place there.

Then I find this story HERE this morning thanks to ABC 30 TV in Fresno, California. I try to find the good in everything. And just when you’ve thought we’ve lost it, when it comes to kids, young adults with the why, what and how come they do what they do. Watch this good school story that I believe gives us some hope.

Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.

