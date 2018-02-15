ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Motley Crue singer Vince Neil begins a 15-day jail sentence after copping a plea in a drunk driving arrest.

2008-Boston guitarist Tom Scholz asks Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee to stop using “More Than a Feeling” as a campaign song.

2007-Ian Astbury leaves Riders on the Storm, formerly known as The Doors of the 21st Century, to concentrate on The Cult.

2006-U2 wins Major Tour of the Year and Most Creative Stage Production at the 17th annual Pollstar Concert Industry Awards in Las Vegas.

1981-Guitarist Mike Bloomfield, a former member of The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Electric Flag and Bob Dylan’s band, dies of a drug overdose. He was 36.

1971-George Harrison releases the single “What Is Life.”

1968-John and Cynthia Lennon and George and Patti Harrison fly to India to study transcendental meditation with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Four days later, Ringo and Maureen Starr, Paul McCartney, Jane Asher, Mia Farrow and Donovan join them.

1965-On the day the single of “Eight Days a Week” backed with “I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party” is released in the US, The Beatles are at Abbey Road studios recording “Ticket to Ride,” “Another Girl” and “I Need You” for the soundtrack to Help!.

1964-As Meet The Beatles begins an 11-week run at number-one on Billboard‘s album chart, they become the first group ever to have five songs on the Hot 100 singles chart in the same week.

BIRTHDAYS

John Helliwell – 73 years old

Supertramp saxophonist. Born 1945.

Mick Avory – 74 years old

As The Kinks‘ drummer from 1964 to 1984, he played on such hits as “You Really Got Me” and “Lola.” Born 1944.

Glyn Johns – 76 years old

The British record producer has worked with The Who, Led Zeppelin, Steve Miller Band, Eric Clapton, The Clash, The Rolling Stones, Faces, Eagles and many others. Born 1942.









