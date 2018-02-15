Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers: “Don’t Do Me Like That“

ALBUM: Damn the Torpedoes

YEAR: 1979

WRITER: Tom Petty

LYRICS:

I was talking with a friend of mine, said a woman had hurt his pride Told him that she loved him so and turned around and let him go Then he said, “You better watch your step, Or your gonna get hurt yourself Someone’s gonna tell you lies, cut you down to size” Don’t do me like that Don’t do me like that What if I love you baby? Don’t do me like that Don’t do me like that Don’t do me like that Someday I might need you baby Don’t do me like that Listen honey, can you see? Baby, you would bury me If you were in the public eye givin’ someone else a try And you know you better watch your step Or you’re gonna get hurt yourself Someone’s gonna tell you lies, cut you down to size Don’t do me like that Dont’ do me like that What if I love you baby? Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t Don’t do me like that Don’t do me like that What if I need you baby? Don’t do me like that ‘Cause somewhere deep down inside Someone is saying, “Love doesn’t last that long” I got this feelin’ inside night and day And now I can’t take it no more Listen honey, can you see? Baby, you would bury me If you were in the public eye givin’ someone else a try And you know you better watch your step Or you’re gonna get hurt yourself Someone’s gonna tell you lies, cut you down to size Don’t do me like that Don’t do me like that What if I love you baby? Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t Don’t do me like that Don’t do me like that I just might need you honey Don’t do me like that Wait! Don’t do me like that Don’t do me like that Baby, baby, baby, Don’t, don’t, don’t No! Don’t do me like that Don’t do me like that Baby, baby, baby… Oh, oh, oh