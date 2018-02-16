Aug 12, 2016; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Alice Cooper performs at the Broward Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s been quite a year so far for Alice Cooper. He was in Hawaii for the bogus nuclear attack warning, and back home in Phoenix he walked away from a head on collision that totaled both cars. So much for the real scary stuff in his life happening on stage!

Alice is also playing King Herod in the live presentation of “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Easter Sunday. His other job, as a Sunday school teacher, gives him a pretty good idea on how that story turns out.