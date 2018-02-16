TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Former Def Leppard guitarist Pete Willis celebrates his 58th birthday today (February 16th). What was the name of the last group Willis recorded with before retiring from music in 2003?

Stumped? Here are a few hints. It’s not Gogmagog , a group that also featured three past and present members of Iron Maiden , which was his first post-Leppard band.

, a group that also featured three past and present members of , which was his first post-Leppard band. It also included another former member of Def Leppard, drummer Frank Noon .

. The band had the same name as a 1989 movie that featured Patrick Swayze as a bouncer.

ANNIVERSARIES

1993-The Faces reunite at the Brit Awards in London. Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Ian McLagan, Kenny Jones and Bill Wyman, filling in for the ailing Ronnie Lane, perform “Stay With Me” and “Sweet Little Rock and Roller.”

1974-Lou Reed releases the live Rock and Roll Animal album.

1972-Chuck Berry joins co-host John Lennon on The Mike Douglas Show. Performing together for the first time (they claimed they’d never even met prior to the taping) the rock legends perform “Johnny B. Goode.”

1964-The Beatles appear on The Ed Sullivan Show for a second consecutive Sunday. Broadcast live from the Deauville Hotel in Miami, they do “She Loves You,” “All My Loving,” “I Saw Her Standing There,” “From Me to You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” This is the second of the four live appearances they would make on the show.

BIRTHDAYS

Pete Willis – 58 years old

Ex-Def Leppard guitarist. Born 1960.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Roadhouse








