For Catholics, it’s the first meatless Friday during Lent. And what if the taste of cod, perch and walleye is worse than the pain you’re feeling, or jonesin’ from what you gave up for Lent? Well mangia or as some call meatless Friday, pizza night. And there’s a world record one being built in Detroit. Where they’re selling you portions of it that’ll feed you for a month.

Thanks to Fox 2 TV in Detroit for the story HERE. Personally I’m all in for perch and perogi dinners from now for the next seven Friday’s. You have a great weekend, and see you this coming Tuesday morning at 5:30 am and thanks.

 

