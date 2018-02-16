Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Brit Floyd at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Saturday, May 12th at 8:00pm. 18 & older only. It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.
Contest Date Range: February 16, 2018 12:00am – February 18, 2018 11:59pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Brit Floyd Winning Weekend Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX from Friday, February 16th, 2018 at 7:00pm through Saturday, February 18th, 2018 at 11:59pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive a two (2) tickets to see Brit Floyd at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at 8:00pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Retail value is $90.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.
For On-Line: Brit Floyd Winning Weekend Ticket Giveaway, enter between 12:00am on Friday, February 16th, 2018 through Sunday, February 18th, 2018 at 11:59pm ET by filling out the entry form located at www.wncx.com/contests. On or about 10:00am ET on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 (5) five winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification of eligibility awarded (2) two tickets to see Brit Floyd Floyd at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at 8:00pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Retail value is $90.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.