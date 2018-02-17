ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Rush announce their 30th anniversary tour.

1989-Whitesnake singer David Coverdale marries actress (and video model) Tawny Kitaen. (They’ll divorce two years later following her affair with O.J. Simpson.)

1982-The J. Geils Band are guests on the 29th anniversary episode of The Joe Franklin Show, where they cover themselves in paint to celebrate their number-one single, “Centerfold,” and number-one album, Freeze Frame.

1979-The Clash begin their first American tour, which they dub Pearl Harbor ’79, at the Palladium in New York. The first song in their set is “I’m So Bored With the USA.”

1978-The Clash release a 45 of “Clash City Rockers” b/w “Jail Guitar Doors” in the U.K.

1975-John Lennon’s Rock ‘n’ Roll album is released.

1971-Elton John‘s self-titled U.S. debut album is certified gold.

1969-Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash collaborate on a recording project in Nashville. Dylan’s “Girl From the North Country” is the only song released on record, while Cash’s “One Too Many Mornings” is included in a TV documentary.

1969-James Taylor’s self-titled debut album is released by Apple Records. His next album, Sweet Baby James, will elevate him to stardom.

1966-The Beach Boys beginning recording vocals for “Good Vibrations.” Brian Wilson holds his first session for the single’s instrumental track the following day.

BIRTHDAYS

Billie Joe Armstrong – 46 years old

The Green Day singer-guitarist is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer as well as a Tony-winner for the Broadway production of American Idiot. His side bands include Foxboro Hot Tubs and Pinhead Gunpowder. Born 1972.