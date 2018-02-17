Elton John: “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting“

ALBUM: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

YEAR: 1973

WRITER: Elton John, Bernie Taupin

LYRICS:

It’s getting late, have you seen my mates? Ma, tell me when the boys get here It’s seven o’clock and I want to rock Want to get a belly full of beer My old man’s drunker than a barrel full of monkeys And my old lady, she don’t care My sister looks cute in her braces and boots A handful of grease in her hair Don’t give us none of your aggravation We had it with your discipline Saturday night’s alright for fighting Get a little action in Get about as oiled as a diesel train Going to set this dance alight Saturday night’s the night I like Saturday night’s alright, alright, alright Well, they’re packed pretty tight in here tonight I’m looking for a dolly who’ll see me right I may use a little muscle to get what I need I may sink a little drink and shout out “she’s with me!” A couple of the sounds that I really like Are the sounds of a switchblade and a motorbike I’m a juvenile product of the working class Whose best friend floats at the bottom of a glass Don’t give us none of your aggravation We had it with your discipline Saturday night’s alright for fighting Get a little action in Get about as oiled as a diesel train Going to set this dance alight Saturday night’s the night I like Saturday night’s alright, alright, alright Don’t give us none of your aggravation We had it with your discipline Saturday night’s alright for fighting Get a little action in Get about as oiled as a diesel train Going to set this dance alight ‘Cause Saturday night’s the night I like Saturday night’s alright, alright, alright Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday night’s alright Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday night’s alright Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! Saturday night’s alright