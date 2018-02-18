ANNIVERSARIES
1992-Vince Neil is fired from Motley Crue after 11 years. His story is that he wants to spend more time on his career as a race-car driver. Five years and two solo albums later, he rejoins the Crue.
1974-KISS release their self-titled debut album.
1972-Neil Young’s Harvest, his only album to reach number-one on the Billboard album chart, is certified gold.
1970-John Lennon throws a party at Apple Records’ London offices to celebrate Yoko Ono’s 37th birthday.
1969-Jimi Hendrix plays the first of two dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall — his only British shows for the entire year.
1968-Guitarist Dave Gilmour joins Pink Floyd to take over from erratic founder Syd Barrett, who checks into a psychiatric hospital before becoming a recluse.
1965-The Rolling Stones finish recording “The Last Time” in L-A.
BIRTHDAYS
Robbie Bachman – 65 years old
The drummer backed his older brother Randy in Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Born 1953.
Keith Knudsen – Died in 2005
The drummer-singer left Lee Michaels‘ band to join The Doobie Brothers in 1973. He died of pneumonia on February 8th, 2005. Born 1952.
Yoko Ono – 85 years old
In addition to her own lengthy career as an avant-garde artist, social activist and recording musician, John Lennon‘s widow remains the keeper of his flame and spokesperson for his music and causes. Born 1933.