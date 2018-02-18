Night Ranger: “Sister Christian“

ALBUM: Midnight Madness

YEAR: 1984

WRITER: Kelly Keagy

LYRICS:

Sister Christian, oh, the time has come And you know that you’re the only one To say, okay Where you going, what you looking for You know those boys don’t want to play no more with you It’s true You’re motoring, what’s your price for flight? In finding mister right You’ll be alright tonight Babe, you know you’re growing up so fast And mama’s worrying that you won’t last To say, let’s play Sister Christian, there’s so much in life Don’t you give it up before your time is due It’s true It’s true, yeah Motoring What’s your price for flight You’ve got him in your sight And driving through the night You’re motoring, what’s your price for flight? In finding mister right You’ll be alright tonight Motoring What’s your price for flight You’ve got him in your sight And driving through the night Motoring, what’s your price for flight? In finding mister right You’ll be alright tonight Sister Christian, oh, the time has come And you know that you’re the only one To say, okay But you’re motoring Yeah, motoring