ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden reveals that two tumors were found on his tongue just before Christmas 2014. He underwent seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

2008-A Gene Simmons sex tape starts circulating the Internet. The KISS singer-bassist moves quickly to stop its distribution.

2008-Ray Davies of The Kinks releases his second solo album, Working Man’s Cafe.

2002-Don’t Worry About Me, a solo album by the late Joey Ramone, hits stores.

1985-Mick Jagger releases his first solo album, She’s the Boss.

1980-AC/DC singer Bon Scott (Ronald Belford) dies in London after choking on his own vomit following a drinking binge. He was 33.

1977-Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s lyrically imprecise remake of Bruce Springsteen’s “Blinded by the Light” hits number-one on the chart.

1976-17 days after entering the studio, The Ramones complete work on their self-titled debut album.

1974-KISS make their national TV debut on Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert.

1972-Paul McCartney releases “Give Ireland Back to the Irish.” It’s immediately banned by the BBC, which helps boost sales in the UK.

1968-Paul McCartney, his girlfriend Jane Asher, Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen fly to India to join John Lennon, George Harrison and their wives at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s Academy of Transcendental Meditation.

BIRTHDAYS

Tony Iommi – 70 years old

Black Sabbath guitarist. Born 1948.