Listen to Michael Stanley Tuesday through Friday at 5:25pm for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band at Blossom Music Center Sunday, May 27th at 8pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at livenation.com.
It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.
Contest Date Range: February 20, 2018 5:00pm – February 23, 2018 6:00pm
Contest Rules:
For the Jimmy Buffet Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 through Friday, February 23rd, 2018 between 5:00pm and 6:00pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive two (2) lawn tickets to see Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band in concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday, May 27th, 2018 at 8:00pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $112.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE