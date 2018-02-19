Listen Tuesday through Friday at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm, 4:25pm and 8:25pm for your chance to win a pair of weekend passes to the 2018 Wizard World Comic Con March 2nd through the 4th at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.
Join fans as they converge at the Huntington Convention Center March 2-4 at Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con to celebrate the best in pop culture. Meet your favorite celebrities including Stan Lee, David Tennant, Billie Piper, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and more! Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con brings it all-movies, comics, toys, video gaming, games, TV, anime, manga, horror, original art, collectibles and more. Kids 10 and under are free with adult admission.
For tickets and more information please visit wizardworld.com.
Contest Date Range: February 20, 2018 9:00am – February 23, 2018 5:00pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Comic Con Ticket Appt. Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 through Friday, February 23rd, 2018 at the winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm, 4:25pm and 8:25pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive two (2) weekend passes to Wizard World Comic Con at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland on Friday, March 2nd, 2018 through Sunday, March 4th, 2018 courtesy of Wizard World Comic Con. Approximate retail value is $159.90 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.