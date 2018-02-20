Steely Dan guitarist Walter Becker performs at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheater. Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (February 20th) would have been the late Kurt Cobain‘s 51st birthday. In his suicide note, Cobain quoted the lyrics of a song by what artist?

Stumped? Here are a few clues.

The lyrics don’t mention Cobain, but they do mention Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten .

singer . The writer of the song was 21 years older than Cobain.

The line Cobain quoted was “It’s better to burn out than to fade away.”

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler announces that he and Teresa Barrick have separated after 17 years of marriage and two children together: 16-year-old Chelsea and 13-year-old Taj. Tyler’s other children include model-actress Mia Tyler and actress Liv Tyler.

1987-Billy Idol is arrested in New York for crack possession. He is never formally charged with a crime.

1982-Pat Benatar marries her guitarist, Neil Giraldo, on Maui. It’s Benatar’s second marriage.

1976-KISS place their footprints on the sidewalk outside Hollywood’s Grauman’s Chinese Theater.

1974-On Walter Becker‘s 24th birthday, Steely Dan releases Pretzel Logic, its third studio album.

1970-John Lennon’s “Instant Karma” single is released in the US.

1969-The movie Candy, with Ringo Starr in his first non-Beatles acting role, has its world premiere in London.

1969-Goodbye Cream, a documentary film of the trio’s November 26th, 1968 farewell concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall, opens in Baltimore to small crowds. Critics complain about bad sound quality and editing.

BIRTHDAYS

Kurt Cobain – Died in 1994

The Nirvana singer-guitarist, who was married to Courtney Love and had a daughter with her, took his own life April 5th, 1994 at 27. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Born 1967.

Paweł Mąciwoda – 51 years old

Scorpions bassist. Born 1967.

Randy California (Wolfe) – Died in 1997

The Spirit singer-guitarist drowned in the Pacific Ocean off Hawaii January 2nd, 1997 while saving his son from the same fate. He was 45. A 2016 copyright infringement suit in his name was unsuccessfully pursued against Led Zeppelin. Born 1951.

Walter Becker – 68 years old

The Steely Dan guitarist has been Donald Fagen‘s friend and bandmate since their days at Bard College. Their hits began in the ’70s with “Do It Again” and “Reelin’ in the Years” and continued in 2001, when Two Against Nature won the Best Album Grammy. That same year they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After missing several shows that summer, he died at 67 on September 3rd, 2017. Born 1950.

J. Geils (John Geils Junior) – Died in 2017

The guitarist, who founded and named The J. Geils Band, left the group and battled with his former bandmates over his rights to the name. In the 1990s, he and harmonica player Magic Dick released a pair of albums as Bluestime. He was found dead of natural causes at home on April 11th, 2017. He was 71. Born 1946.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Neil Young (the song was “My My, Hey Hey (Into the Black)”)





