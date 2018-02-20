Filed Under:Kiss
(150419) -- MONTEVIDEO, April 19, 2015 (Xinhua) -- Gene Simmons (L) and Paul Stanley of the U.S. band "Kiss" perform during a concert of the tour "40th Anniversary" in the Gran Parque Central stadium, in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay, on April 18, 2015. (Xinhua/Nicolas Celaya) (dzl) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Kiss has trademarked the phrase “the end of the road” for “Live performances by a musical band”. So, is this it? There has been talk of another “final” tour, but no information on who will participate has been announced.

Full story HERE

I always thought there’d be an NHL team in hell before Gene Simmons would walk away from a pay day, but I might be wrong.

