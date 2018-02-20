Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jackson Browne in concert at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center Saturday, May 5th at 8pm.

21 & older only!

It’s all from Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and 98.5 WNCX.

Contest Rules:
For On-Line: Seneca Allegany – Jackson Browne Web Contest,  enter between 12:00am on Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 through Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 at 11:59pm ET by filling out the entry form located at www.wncx.com/contests.  On or about 10:00am ET on Friday, February 23rd, 2018 (3) three winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification of eligibility awarded (2) two tickets to see Jackson Browne at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at 8:00pm ET courtesy of Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Retail value is $110.00 per pair. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Tickets On Sale Now: North Coast Vinyl & MemorabiliaFest - May 12, 2018
Shop 216
Albums Turning 40 In 2018

Listen Live