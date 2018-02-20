Listen to Slats Tuesday through Friday morning at 7:30am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Todd Rundgren’s Utopia at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Saturday, May 19th at 8pm.
21 & older only!
Contest Date Range: February 20, 2018 7:00am – February 23, 2018 8:00am
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Utopia Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays, from Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 through Friday, February 23rd, 2018 between 7:00am and 8:00am ET for the cue to call. The designated caller at 216-578- 1985 who correctly selects the true headline out of the three (3) provided will receive two (2) tickets to see Utopia in concert at the Hard Rock Rocksino – Northfield Park on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 at 8:00pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $150.00 per pair. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.