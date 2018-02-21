Roger Daltrey performs at Hard Rock Live. Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Today’s Question: Fifty years ago today, The Who kicked off a U.S. tour at San Jose Civic Auditorium in California. What product was singer Roger Daltrey sitting in on the cover of their then-new album, The Who Sell Out?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

This product is also the title of a song on The Who Sell Out .

. The same product turns up again in the movie version of The Who’s Tommy , only that time Ann-Margret and not Daltrey was in it.

, only that time and not Daltrey was in it. Former presidential candidate John Kerry‘s wife is connected to the company that makes this product.

2001-Steely Dan wins four statues, including Album of the Year, at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards. U2 wins three awards, including Song of the Year for “Beautiful Day.” Foo Fighters get two honors, and Radiohead wins Best Alternative Music Performance for Kid A. Eminem grabs three Grammys, including Best Rap Album, for The Marshall Mathers L-P, and duets with Elton John on his hit “Stan.” Backstage, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello announces they’ve been jamming with Chris Cornell.

2000-Elton John is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy at a gala in L.A. Sting, Phil Collins and Melissa Etheridge perform his songs in tribute.

1968-The Who begin a US tour at San Jose Civic Auditorium. Their set includes “Substitute,” “My Generation,” “Happy Jack,” “Summertime Blues,” “Boris the Spider” and “A Quick One While He’s Away.”

1966-The Beatles’ single of “Nowhere Man,” backed with “What Goes On,” is released.

1964-The Rolling Stones release their third UK single, a cover of Buddy Holly’s “Not Fade Away.” It will become their first Top 10 single there.

1964-The Beatles fly home to England. The Fab Four leave Miami for New York on National Airlines and switch to Pan Am for their transatlantic flight back to London. At Kennedy Airport, there is another emotional scene with thousands of frenzied fans cheering for their new heroes. Along with memories and souvenirs, Newsweek reported that The Beatles took back one other item from the US — a Capitol Records royalty check for $253,000.

Vince Welnick – Died in 2006

The keyboardist, who played in The Tubes and The Grateful Dead, took his own life on June 2nd, 2006. He was 55. Born 1951.

Heinz Baked Beans







