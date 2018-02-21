Filed Under:escape to margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett
May 16, 2017; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Jimmy Buffett performs at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Whoever said “the show must go on” obviously wasn’t tending bar at the first preview performance of the Jimmy Buffett musical, because they ran out of Margaritas! Owners of the Marquis Theater said that it was “the largest one-night bar sale in their history.” That surprised no one that ever attended a Buffet concert.

Full info HERE

Running out of the tangy concoction during a show called “Escape To Margaritaville” smacks of poor planning at best, and false advertising at the worst.

