Feb 14, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; John Shuster (USA) reacts during men's curling round robin play in the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Curling Centre. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Where has Kirstie Alley been? Mostly twitter it seems, and twitter is the platform she took to call curling “boring” in a now-deleted tweet. Now, I am not the biggest fan of curling, but we have watched almost all of the curling events and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t mesmerized by the sport. I even yelled at the TV when the Hamilton siblings were competing, upset that they were too focused yelling at each other rather than focusing on the sport.

But Kirstie Alley just isn’t here for it. So when the USA Men’s Curling Team saw what she had to say, well, they didn’t hold back.

After being called out on twitter, Kirstie Alley suddenly decided she was going to give curling another shot and Team USA won a gold medal for their solid comeback.

