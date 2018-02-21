Patti Smith Group: “Because The Night“

ALBUM: Easter

YEAR: 1978

WRITERS: Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith

LYRICS:

Take me now baby here as I am Pull me close, try and understand Desire is hunger is the fire I breathe Love is a banquet on which we feed Come on now try and understand The way I feel when I’m in your hands Take my hand come undercover They can’t hurt you now, Can’t hurt you now, can’t hurt you now Because the night belongs to lovers Because the night belongs to lust Because the night belongs to lovers Because the night belongs to us Have I doubt when I’m alone Love is a ring, the telephone Love is an angel disguised as lust Here in our bed until the morning comes Come on now try and understand The way I feel under your command Take my hand as the sun descends They can’t touch you now, Can’t touch you now, can’t touch you now Because the night belongs to lovers … With love we sleep With doubt the vicious circle Turn and burns Without you I cannot live Forgive, the yearning burning I believe it’s time, too real to feel So touch me now, touch me now, touch me now Because the night belongs to lovers … Because tonight there are two lovers If we believe in the night we trust Because tonight there are two lovers .