That’s what it’s being called over in Ireland and the UK where 900 plus KFC restaurants are experiencing a severe chicken delivery shortage. Like there’s no chickens running around England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland? Funny, KFC changed suppliers just this past year, DHL which used to have a massive distribution center located in Central Ohio won the contract to ship chicken to these parts.

DHL said after winning the contract said basically, they’d re-invent how chicken is delivered from the farm to KFC restaurants to that part of Europe. Funny, maybe they meant those chickens could fly from the farm across the Atlantic Ocean then land in the parking lot of a KFC waiting to be fried?

