Bad Company: “Good Lovin’ Gone Bad

ALBUM: Straight Shooter

YEAR: 1975

WRITER: Mick Ralphs

LYRICS:

If I hear you knocking hard upon my door, Ain’t no way that I’m gonna answer it. ‘Cos cheating is a one thing and lying is another, And when I say it’s over, that’s it, I’m gonna quit! Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Now I ain’t complaining, just try’n to understand What makes a woman do the things she does. One day she’ll love you, the next day she’ll leave you, Why can’t we have it, just the way it used to be? Why can’t we have it baby. ‘Cos I’m a man, I got my pride, I don’t need no woman to hurt me inside, I need a love, like any other; yeah. So go on and leave me, leave me for another! Good lovin’ gone bad, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, Good lovin’ gone bad, bad, bad, Good lovin’ gone bad; yeah. Baby I’m a bad man, now, now. Oh yes, yes indeed, indeed I am. Oh oh oh oh yeah, gone bad. Oh oh oh oh. Now I’m a man, I got my pride, Don’t need no woman to hurt me inside, I need a love like any other, So go on and leave me, Leave me for another. Good lovin’ gone bad, it’s gone I say, Good lovin’ gone bad, now now now, Good lovin’ gone bad, yeah yeah yeah And baby I’m a bad man, Good lovin’ gone bad, That’s what I want to say, Good lovin’ bad, good lovin’, Good lovin’ gone bad, Oh, baby I’m a bad man, Good lovin gone bad, Good lovin’ gone bad, Good lovin’ gone bad, I’m a sad man, Don’t stand in my way, ‘Cause baby I’m a bad man, Yeah, yeah, yeah…….

