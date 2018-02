Eric Clapton (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only *

Here’s a book that you won’t be finding at your local library, Eric Clapton’s “Sunshine Of Your Love”, which sells for $490. It chronicles Clapton’s “Crossroads” guitar driven festivals 1999 – 2013. Proceeds go to Clapton’s Crossroads Rehab Center in Antigua.

Full info HERE

Filled with stories, pictures, audio, and autographs this would be a great book…to borrow.