Today’s Question: Genesis released its debut British single, “The Silent Sun,” 50 years ago today (February 22nd, 1968). What was the name of the unsuccessful debut album that included this non-hit?

Stumped? Here are a few hints. This three-word phrase expands on the biblical connotation of the band’s name.

The title phrase can be found in the reggae song “Police and Thieves,” which The Clash covered.

covered. It literally means from one end of the bible to the other.

2000-Ex-Police guitarist Andy Summers receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Gibson Guitar Awards.

2000-U2 singer Bono and Sting are honored for their activism at the annual Patrick Lippert Rock the Vote Awards at L.A.’s House of Blues. Macy Gray and Moby, joined by Elton John for one song, perform at the show.

1983-Journey releases its eighth studio album, Frontiers.

1979-A Rolling Stone magazine article, “Advertising Creeps Into Rock,” details Budweiser beer’s sponsorship of Journey, which was a new commercial development at the time.

1978-Former Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen are arrested at New York’s Chelsea Hotel and charged with drug possession.

1978-The members of The Police dye their hair blond for a Wrigley’s gum TV commercial.

1976-Cat Stevens performs at the College of William and Mary in Richmond, Virginia. It’s his last concert before converting to Islam and leaving the pop music world.

1971-Paul McCartney releases his first American solo single, “Another Day.”

1970-Bruce Springsteen‘s band, Steel Mill, records a three-song demo for Bill Graham in San Francisco.

1969-Tyrannosaurus Rex (later to be known as T. Rex) kicks off an English tour at Manchester’s Free Trade Hall. The opening act is David Bowie, who performs mime rather than music.

1968-“The Silent Sun,” the first single by a new group called Genesis, is released in the UK.

1965-The Beatles fly to the Bahamas to begin filming Help!

1963-The Beatles form their Northern Songs music publishing company.

From Genesis to Revelation







