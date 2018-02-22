We were in for a collective $30. And we all won because nobody won can you believe it? Before they turned over card #52, where the 8 of spades made it’s presence known, the jackpot sat at a little north of 2.4 million dollars. Now they’re saying this thing will easily hit 3 million and let’s welcome some new players, who came from the Bahamas ( where you can really tax shelter your winnings there) and Ireland. So far no involvement yet from the Russians. And now 6 cards remain.

Thanks to Lydia Esparra from Cleveland’s 19 News with the story HERE. You have a great day and happy Friday Eve too.