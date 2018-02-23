John Barrowman, ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Justice League’ Q&A’s, Cosplay, Creative Panels Head Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland;

Most Included With Any Admission

Matt Ryan, James Marsters, Jason David Frank, ‘Women of Pop Culture’ Q&A’s, Creator Panels, Costume Contests, Cosplay Sessions All Weekend Long At Huntington Convention Center, Friday Through Sunday, March 2-4

CLEVELAND, February 23, 2018 – Q&A sessions with standout celebrities John Barrowman (“Torchwood,” “Doctor Who”), James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Jason David Frank (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”), group sessions with the stars of “Doctor Who” (David Tennant and Billie Piper), Justice League (Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher ), “Torchwood” (Gareth David Lloyd, Naoko Mori), the “Women of Pop Culture” ( Holly Marie Combs, Charisma Carpenter), anime, video games, cosplayer and comics creator sessions, adult and kids costume contests and more highlight the programming offerings at Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, March 2-4 at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Most programming is included as part of the standard event admission and is in addition to the live entertainment options (dancing, music, etc.) all weekend.

Some highlights of the more than 50 hours of panels scheduled include:

Interactive Q&As with Barrowman (Saturday, 2:15 p.m.), Frank (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.), Matt Ryan (“Constantine,” Saturday, 3 p.m.), Marsters (Saturday, 3:45 p.m.), Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville,” Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)

(“Constantine,” Saturday, 3 p.m.), Marsters (Saturday, 3:45 p.m.), (“Smallville,” Saturday, 4:30 p.m.) Group sessions with the the casts of Justice League (Miller and Fisher, Saturday, 1 p.m.),“Doctor Who” (Tennant and Piper, Sunday, 11:45 a.m.), “Torchwood” (Lloyd and Mori, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), “Women of Pop Culture” (Combs (“Charmed”) and Carpenter (“Buffy”); Saturday, 1 p.m.) and “Gotham” (David Mazouz and Sean Pertwee , Sunday, 1 p.m.)

and , Sunday, 1 p.m.) Disney Trivia panel with Walt Before Mickey stars Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, Saturday, 2 p.m.)

(Napoleon Dynamite) and (Rookie of the Year, Saturday, 2 p.m.) Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Steve Geiger (“Spider-Man,” “Incredible Hulk”), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist), Phil Ortiz (“The Simpsons”), Shawn Coss (“Cyanide and Happiness”) and more.

(“Spider-Man,” “Incredible Hulk”), (licensed Disney fine artist), (“The Simpsons”), (“Cyanide and Happiness”) and more. Voice Actors panels featuring anime stars Lauren Landa, Josh Grelle and Jessica Calvello (Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon)

and (Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon) Fan-based panels on subjects ranging from Supernatural, Marvel vs. DC, YouTube, NASA and Superman, manga, anime and more

Portfolio reviews by Geiger

Kids programming all three days, including story time, face painting, puppet shows, dance parties, magic, learn to draw, (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)

World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cosplay with special guests WindoftheStars, Knightmage, Princess Morgan, Galaxy Amethyst, Uncanny Megan and more, throughout the weekend

and more, throughout the weekend Cosplay Workshops (Pokémon, Face Paint, Sculpting, Worbla, Cosplay Foam Building), require additional ticket\

Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.

A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/cleveland (subjects, guests, times and rooms subject to change).

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2018 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 2, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.