Feb 12, 2017; Sunrise, FL, USA; Jon Bon Jovi performs at the BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Usually a band waits 20 years to put out a deluxe repackaging of an album. Bon Jovi is way ahead of that curve as they release an expanded edition of their 2016 “This House Is Not For Sale” album. This is in conjunction with resuming their wildly successful “This House Is Not For Sale Tour”, which begins on March 14th in Denver.

I would expect the two additional tracks will be made available digitally so fans don’t have to buy the whole thing.