No one ever likes change, and this is no exception. Our brother Chris V. is hanging up his headphones and closing his WNCX chapter. Here’s a note from our friend:

Hey Gang,

Well, after 20 years at WNCX, and 25 years in the business, I’ve decided to hang up the microphone and headphones, and retire from the radio business. There’s nothing wrong with me, I’m healthy. There are no issues at WNCX, everyone there has treated me with nothing but respect and professionalism. In fact, you will not find a better group of people to work with. They are my 2nd family. It is simply time to spend more time with my family. I cut my teeth in the radio business in May of 1993, and worked weekends continuously ever since. Started working at WNCX in November of 1997, as a weekender and fill in jock. Imagine sacrificing 25 years of weekends, all 1,300 of them. Well that’s what I’ve given to the industry, and I’ve loved every second of it!

I’d like to thank “The Dewmaster” Dewey Stevens, Bill Louis, Paula, Sue, Michael, Slats, Brett, Mr. Classic, and everybody at WNCX for everything over the years. But most importantly thanks to you, the listeners, for making my 20 years at WNCX the best it ever could have been. You were nothing short of spectacular!

Keep Rockin’ Cleveland!

Chris V.