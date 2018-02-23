(L-R) Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza on November 2, 2012 in New York, NY. Photo Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford turns 66 today. In 1980, Whitford briefly left Aerosmith to start a band with singer and guitarist Derek St. Holmes.

Who did St. Holmes play with before teaming with Whitford? Stumped? Here are a few hints. He’s a bandleader, who began his recording career with a group named after a 1946 novel about Jewish delinquents in Brooklyn.

He’s neither Jewish, nor from Brooklyn. In fact, he and his group were from the Motor City.

One of his nicknames is “The Motor City Madman.”

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Judas Priest kick off their reunion tour with singer Rob Halford in Copenhagen, Denmark.

2004-Bob Mayo, longtime keyboard player for Peter Frampton, dies of a heart attack at 52 while on tour with Frampton in Basel, Switzerland.

2003-Paul McCartney plays a 50th birthday party for Wendy Whitworth, executive producer of Larry King‘s T-V show. Whitworth’s financier husband pays Sir Paul a million dollars, which he donates to Adopt-a-Minefield. The set includes “Let It Be,” “Yesterday,” “Hey Jude” and “We Can Work It Out.

2000-Carlos Santana dominates the 42nd Grammy Awards, winning Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and four other awards. He and Rob Thomas perform their award-winning song “Smooth” at the ceremony.

1995-Foo Fighters play their first public show, at the Jambalaya Club in Arcata, California.

1983-Toto wins Album of the Year for Toto 4 and Record of the Year for “Rosanna” at the 25th annual Grammy Awards. Men at Work are named Best New Artist. A Flock of Seagulls wins Best Rock Instrumental. Marvin Gaye‘s “Sexual Healing” is named Best R&B Vocal Performance (Male) and Best R&B Instrumental Performance.

1978-The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and Barbra Streisand win at the 20th annual Grammy Awards. Rumours is named Album of the Year, “Hotel California” is Record of the Year and “Love Theme From A Star Is Born” is Song of the Year. Debby Boone is deemed the Best New Artist.

1964-The Beatles appear on The Ed Sullivan Show for the third consecutive week. In a segment taped the afternoon of February 9th, they do “Twist and Shout,” “Please Please Me” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

BIRTHDAYS

Brad Whitford – 66 years old

Aerosmith guitarist. Born 1952.

Steve Priest – 68 years old

The Sweet co-founder played bass and sang backup on such hits as “Fox on the Run,” “Little Willy,” “Ballroom Blitz” and “Love is Like Oxygen.” A California resident since the 1980s, he now leads one of the two Sweet tribute bands — UK-based Sweet guitarist Andy Scott leads the other. Original lead vocalist Brian Connolly died in 1997. Born 1950.

Johnny Winter – Died in 2014

The albino blues guitarist and singer from Texas signed a record-setting contract with Columbia in 1968 and became a leader in the American electric blues boom. He later produced albums for Muddy Waters. He died in Switzerland on July 16th, 2014. He was 70. Born 1944.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ted Nugent







