By Scott T. Sterling

Billy Corgan and the Smashing Pumpkins are taking it back to 1995.

Corgan jumped on Twitter today (Feb. 23) to reveal a proposed setlist for the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins reunion tour, which will focus solely on the band’s first five albums.

Ranging from Siamese Dream deep cuts like “Mayonnaise” to Gish nuggets including “Rhinoceros,” Corgan also offers an inspired selection of cover songs, with Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” among them. Conspicuously absent: the scorching “Tristessa,” the band’s second single and only release on the legendary Sub Pop label.

But that’s where the fans come in. Corgan wants to hear what they think should be included when the band embarks on the ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright’ tour this year.

“The other day, I shared a set of ours from 1995. Which surprisingly engendered a lot of interest, and it got me thinking why not share our pool of PROPOSED songs (meaning the list we’ll use to build The Shiny and Oh So Bright set, so these aren’t in any particular order),” Corgan posted on Instagram. “And since we are a bit aways from going into rehearsals, and I’m sure we’ve missed a favorite or two.”

Corgan asks fans to tag the band with requests, but does so with a caveat.

“The goal is to build an epic set! So choose wisely,” he implores at the end of the post.

Check out the song list below, and let the voting begin.